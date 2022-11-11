Not Available

Hard to believe, but it is just four more days until high school graduation. Tara and her friends are beginning to feel the nostalgia associated with saying their final goodbyes to teachers and friends, excitedly capturing their comments by creating a reality based video yearbook. Their exuberance remains high with just two more days to go when something terrible has happened. A car accident has left two friends dead and another charged with negligent homicide for driving under the influence. As curious bystanders look on, their faces are intermingled with images of medical personnel and the police, as the dramatic impact of this tragedy gradually unfolds. This highly realistic portrayal of the dangers of adolescent behavior that connects alcohol to accidents is absolutely guaranteed to make teens think twice about drinking and driving.