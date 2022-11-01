Four Mothers

1941

Adam Lemp and his four daughters (Ann, Thea, Kay, and Emma) find themselves in financial and emotional crises. Thea's husband Ben has promoted a Florida housing development to everyone in town, and when a hurricane wipes out the investments of all their friends, the Lemps decide to pay back the losses, even if it costs them their own home. Kay's husband Clint is so devoted to his medical research that he risks losing Kay. And Ann's husband Felix, encountering Kay during an out-of-town trip, finds his loneliness putting his marriage at risk. Meanwhile, as a result of the antipathy of the townspeople due to the investment disaster, Adam loses his beloved position with the musical society.