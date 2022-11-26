Not Available

Four Recent Installations

    In all Schneemann's montages, films and performances, there is an insistent repetition of disparate motifs — within each work and from work to work. This video presents the consistent relocation of these themes to suggest a cumulative continuity; from montage to montage, each motif is readjusted, repositioned, dismembered and remembered in new contexts. This video includes documentation of four installations: Venus Vectors (1989-98), Cycladic Imprints (1989-92), Scroll Paintings with Exploded TV (1990-91) and Video Rocks(1989-92).

