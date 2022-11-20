Not Available

Four Roses is a black and white feature film that tells the story of 12 characters who’re stuck in their hotel rooms with nothing but time to kill. A writer hires a hooker but doesn’t want s*x. A has been comedian talks to a reporter about his most intimate moments in life but the reporter hardly understands a word of English. Two Brazilian lovebirds are living day by day, from one dive to another. He wants to sleep. She wants to play. Two Johns wait for a third John, who’s late. Two lovers in the grips of a s*xual identity crisis. A couple who has been married for fifty years just had a fight.