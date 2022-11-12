Not Available

The story of Four Seasons revolves around a woman entering her neighbor’s apartment to complain about the loud music but finds the neighbor naked in his bathtub and bleeding. The narrative then becomes more complex and incoherent, as the man continuously refers to her as “Stella”, even though she keeps on telling him that her name is Lucy. The absurd story line, referring to Roman Polanski’s The Tenant (1976) and Tennessee Williams’ film A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) as much as to Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up (1966) or Jorge Louis Borges’ novel The Immortal (1949), makes from Four Seasons a spectacular, lo-fi mixture of film-noir, thriller, documentary, soap opera and melodrama.