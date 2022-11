Not Available

The young, curious journalist Sofia (Olga Sumska) at tragic circumstances meets the investigator Bohdan Mazepa (Ivan Havrylyuk). Soon their paths intersect: Sofia receives the task to write an article about our valorous militia, where that very successful captain having no unsolved cases is to appear as the protagonist. Except for one. What secrets does this case hide and how will fates of Bohdan and Sofia develop, will love be able to survive the frightful truth?