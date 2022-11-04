Not Available

Four Sided Triangle

  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

A young man, in love with a woman who can never be his, discovers a way to fulfil his dreams. In their childhood the three were the best of friends, the perfect triangle. But years later when Lena returns to her sleepy home the tone of the relationship changes and it is Robin she loves. Bill has discovered a method of duplication and decides to make an exact replica of the woman he cannot have... .with disastrous consequences for them all.

Cast

Barbara PaytonLena / Helen
James HayterDr. Harvey
Stephen MurrayBill
John Van EyssenRobin
Edith SavilleLady Grant

