"Four Stations" covers the lives of the poor in 4 different regions of Thailand, all of whom are connected by the same railroad. In the north, an old monk named Tu Pu attempts to teach the younger monks, but it doesn't turn out how he expects. The locals begin to lose their faith. In the central area, a Myanmar laborer quits his job to help his wife who is about to be deported. His wife can't pay off her debts. In the northeast area, Kamkon is an orphan. She tries her best to become recognized as a family member on her husband's side. In the southern area, neighbors Suan and Klaew once were good friends, but now they are sworn enemies.