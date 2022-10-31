Not Available

Four Stories of St. Julian

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Set entirely in one location, the film follows four strangers who become trapped in the elevator of St. Julian-a decrepit, inner-city building. An assassin, a religious zealot, a mother, and a thief...just moments after being confined, it becomes clear that one of them is mortally wounded. As the minutes tick by, a battle for survival ensues where each of them is forced to examine their sordid ties to St. Julian-the building, as well as the legacy of the religious figure.

Ky Evans

