Four Stories of St. Julian

Set entirely in one location, the film follows four strangers who become trapped in the elevator of St. Julian-a decrepit, inner-city building. An assassin, a religious zealot, a mother, and a thief...just moments after being confined, it becomes clear that one of them is mortally wounded. As the minutes tick by, a battle for survival ensues where each of them is forced to examine their sordid ties to St. Julian-the building, as well as the legacy of the religious figure.