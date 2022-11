Not Available

The Four Tops circa the early 21st century are more Vegas than their original R&B/soul roots, as proven by the 2002 DVD/video, 40th Anniversary Special. Recorded live on August 8, 1996, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the quartet glitzes it up for slightly over an hour, performing fun versions of such classics as "Baby I Need Your Loving," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," "Standing in the Shadows of Love," "Shake Me Wake Me (When It's Over)," and "Ask the Lonely," among others.