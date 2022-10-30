Not Available

"Four Weeks, Four Hours" tells the stories of two women, each stranded in the desert on opposite sides of the globe. A photographer on assignment, is trapped across the border in a war-torn middle-eastern country when her plane crashes, killing the pilot. Her will to survive is tested as she treks back across the border on her own, haunted by the memory of the pilot. Halfway around the world, a Malibu socialite is lost in the desert of the American southwest when her husband dies of a heart attack after a car breakdown. Impatient for help and clueless about the ordeal before her, she walks back to town in the blistering heat of the noon-day sun. Both women are pushed to the limits of their endurance and beyond - the photographer over four weeks, the wife within four hours - as each story simultaneously unfolds. Their every choice makes the difference between life and death.