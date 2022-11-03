Fowled-Up Birthday

Not Available

The first in a series of "Beary Family" cartoons, Walter Lantz's last original cartoon series. Bessie Beary, wife of Charlie Beary, introduces us to the family which also includes son, Junior, daughter, Suzy, and pet, Goose, which, as Bessie explains, does not get along with Charlie. The story which unfolds explains why. It was Suzy's birthday and Charlie went to get a goose for her birthday supper. Unfortunately, Suzy thought the goose was intended as a pet and untied it leaving Charlie at its mercy. Goose settles into the family unit although Charlie declares, "Someday I'm gonna cook that goose!"