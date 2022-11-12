Not Available

Graduation film from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, Dundee. Note from the director: I pitched this idea in February 2018 and had the privilege of working with a number of my classmates and 3rd-year assistants. They each brought so much talent and enthusiasm to telling this story and I couldn't have been more fortunate to have them as my team. Please stay for the credits and look them up! Fox Fires is inspired by the Finnish folk tale of the aurora borealis. The film blends 2D and 3D animation together. Thank you so much to my composer, Denny Schneidemesser, for all of his help in bringing the film together and for scoring the work so beautifully. I've admired Denny's work since I first watched animated shorts on YouTube and decided to pursue animation myself, having him on board was a dream come true.