To is a "diamond"--a handsome, outstanding student and always wins women's hearts. He is honored by tycoon Keung and soon married his daughter. To prepare for the upcoming exam, To moves in an abandoned house. During his stay, he meets two sexy, beautiful, and troublesome ghosts. However, he manages to tame them and falls in love with them. While he is on the way to the exam, he gets dragged in a dangerous situation. To asks the two ghosts for help...