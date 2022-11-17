Fox Hunt Drive

Not Available

Alison, a down-on-her-luck young professional, spends her evenings trying to make ends meet as a rideshare driver. Wrapping her shift, she decides to take on one last passenger — only to find herself in unexpected danger when she discovers the mysterious stranger is not what he appears to be. Through a twisted turn of events, Alison must turn to her enigmatic passenger for help and is now stuck with him. In over her head, Alison must get through the night covering her tracks, avoiding the police, and discovering who her inscrutable passenger truly is.