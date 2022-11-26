Not Available

Fox Hunting adapted from Wang Jianxing's popular novel of the same name, the original work won the "Golden Shield Literature Award". It is about the kidnapping of the daughter of the chairman of a company based in a certain country abroad, and a huge ransom. The company's security captain and veteran Xiao Jian, in order to make up for his negligence, safeguard the dignity of the Chinese people, assist the country's police officer Mo Tai through hardships, wipe out the terrorists, and rescue the touching stories of his compatriots.