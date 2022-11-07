Fox Racing ChainSmoke 2

Not Available

The directors and riders of "Chainsmoke II" traveled the globe for 18 months scouting new locations and riding opportunities to make this film a truly unique mountain bike video. What type of footage did they return with from this expedition? How about Marla Streb trekking through a remote jungle in Thailand. Try grinding up the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho with Killen and Randolph. Or John Kirkaldie and Nathan Rankin tearing up a DH course at Mach 1 in New Zealand. Or perhaps your fancy is tickled by watching Brian Lopes float 60-foot moto-style jumps at a secret Nor Cal location. Not to be outdone by the American- Chris Kovarik and Michael Ronning launch it over a moving train on location in Cairns, Australia. What ever your style of riding- this video will definitely have you hitting your rewind button.