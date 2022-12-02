Fox-Terror

Not Available

Foghorn's going fishing, but a fox has other plans for him. Posing as a racetrack tout, he suggests Foggy get a hunting dog and go hunting. Once the dog is gone, the fox comes after the chickens. One of them pulls the fox alarm, and the dog comes running back (too late). The fox next poses as a quiz show host, tricking Foghorn and the dog into blowing each other up. They go through another cycle or two of abuse before identifying their common enemy. They team up and go after him.