As the desert dries out after the rain, antelope move away in search of greener pastures, but the bat-eared foxes remain. Their den, a burrow that’s borrowed from the meerkats, provides underground shelter and the foxes wait out the long, dry months, determined to survive. It is a lean time between rains and our bat-eared fox family must outsmart hungry Jackals, Cheetahs and Lions. Their super sensitive ears alert them to predators and help them find food.