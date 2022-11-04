Not Available

Foxy by Proxy

  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Bugs is provoked by a pack of foxhounds and their hunters stampeding over his hole, so he gets out his Halloween costume from last year (a fox suit) and sets out to lead the dogs on a merry chase. The stupidest of the dogs, whose objective is to cut a fox's tail off, becomes his main victim; Bugs tricks him into chasing a train instead. He eventually tricks the dog pack into running off a cliff, but the stupid dog ends up with Bugs' tail.

Cast

Mel BlancBugs Bunny
Stan FrebergHunting Dog

