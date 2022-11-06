Foxy Grandpa and Polly in a Little Hilarity

Not Available

Foxy Grandpa and Polly was a comic strip upon which husband and wife team Joseph Hart and Carrie DeMar based a musical for the stage. Here, they enter from our left, hand in hand, a sylvan backdrop behind them. They're in fancy dress: he in three-piece suit and tie, bowler hat in hand; she in frilly floor-length dress, hat, and long braid of hair behind. They do a carefully choreographed dance - he's comic with large nose and male-pattern baldness splitting white curly hair; she's festive and smiling. They stay in sync. The camera is stationary, and it's one take.