Welcome to Fozzie's Bear-ly Funny Fridays! Fozzie’s Bear-ly Funny Fridays, also known as “Jokes With Fozzie”, is a series of Muppets videos combining stand up comedy and deadpan humor, featuring the one and only Fozzie Bear. Fozzie “wocka wocka”s the crowd with a barrage of terrible jokes and bad puns. These awful Fozzie Bear jokes occasionally welcome other Muppet characters as guests, like Bobo the Bear and Beauregard. Close your week with some bad jokes featuring the Muppets’ favorite stand up comic.