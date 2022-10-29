Fractal Healing: A Guided Meditation

Not Available

Fractals are the infinite self symmetric patterns found at the heart of nature. Fractal shapes have the remarkable ability to put the conscious mind in a deep meditative state just by looking at them. Mandalas and Yantras from Buddhist and Hindu traditions are examples of fractal shapes which are used for that purpose. Combining fractals and verbal positive suggestions creates a powerful tool to affect positive lasting change. Fractal Healing takes the viewer on a guided visual journey to replace negative beliefs and thought patterns with positive affirmations creating a new positive and empowering belief system.