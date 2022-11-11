Not Available

Fractured

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Koji Productions

Driving cross-country, Ray and his wife and daughter stop at a highway rest area where his daughter falls and breaks her arm. After a frantic rush to the hospital and a clash with the check-in nurse, Ray is finally able to get her to a doctor. While the wife and daughter go downstairs for an MRI, Ray, exhausted, passes out in a chair in the lobby. Upon waking up, they have no record or knowledge of Ray's family ever being checked in.

Cast

Sam WorthingtonRay Monroe
Lily RabeJoanne Monroe
Stephen TobolowskyDr. Berthram
Adjoa AndohDr. Isaacs
Lauren CochraneOfficer Childes
Stephanie SyNurse Anne

View Full Cast >

Images