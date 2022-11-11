Driving cross-country, Ray and his wife and daughter stop at a highway rest area where his daughter falls and breaks her arm. After a frantic rush to the hospital and a clash with the check-in nurse, Ray is finally able to get her to a doctor. While the wife and daughter go downstairs for an MRI, Ray, exhausted, passes out in a chair in the lobby. Upon waking up, they have no record or knowledge of Ray's family ever being checked in.
|Sam Worthington
|Ray Monroe
|Lily Rabe
|Joanne Monroe
|Stephen Tobolowsky
|Dr. Berthram
|Adjoa Andoh
|Dr. Isaacs
|Lauren Cochrane
|Officer Childes
|Stephanie Sy
|Nurse Anne
