Fractured Minds

A couple hits the road for a weekend getaway, hoping to restore their malfunctioning marriage. On their way they belief that this is the weekend that they will get to enjoy each other without interruptions. Their hope, however, turns into despair when the most desired getaway soon becomes a fight for survival as the couple is taken hostage by a psychotic serial killer. However, they are not alone in this nightmare but they will soon find out that this can easily change. Now more than ever, they will require each other's strength and love to find a way to escape.