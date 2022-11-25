Not Available

Fariha is an escort-girl who assumes her choices. The insecurity and violence suffered in her childhood made her materialistic and cynical. She no longer expects anything from the others. Youssouf has filled his frustration and his inner emptiness by adopting a violent and destructive ideology that sports the edge of a religion. He has been converted to radical Islam. These two French, with the opposite view of the world are going to the same party. Fariha to work, Youssouf to commit an attack. A complex equation will bring them together in a room, stuck, at the mercy of each other. Will they manage to find themselves beyond their differences?