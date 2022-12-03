Not Available

An empty stage: the last conversation between a man and a woman before splitting up; two brothers' reunion to close a matter from the past; a dangerous man rambling on about the fragility of human beings; the violent breakup of a marriage of convenience; the ephemeral love between a desperate woman and a lonely violinist; the paranoia of an old actress that clings to a memory from her youth. Fear and despair grip the lives of all of these characters making them increasingly fragile.