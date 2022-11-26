Not Available

Fragments de Laura is a unique and poignant coming of age drama. Laura is a young artist (actress, photographer, painter) living in L.A., sharing a studio with her best friend and fellow Parisian, Tilda. When Tilda goes back to France for two months over the Holiday's, Laura find herself in the throes of an emotional breakdown. As she struggles with life questions, and exploring her sexuality for the first time, she is forced to admit the startling realization that perhaps her love for Tilda is deeper than it seems.