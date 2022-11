Not Available

"Fragmentos amorosos (parte 1) " (fragments of love-part 1) are a scrapbook of moments compiled between 2001-2003 edited in 2018: horses, train journeys, summer diary. London, Paris, Zurich. One presence threading them all: the filmmaker's daughter. Whit the passage of time, intimated experiences can be shared. (Francisco Algarin Navarro 2018)