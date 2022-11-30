Not Available

Growing up in a house where her brothers are considered more valuable, İlhan decides to have a child when she learns that she is about to enter menopause. He just broke up with his boyfriend. Psychology graduate student makes a deal with Mustafa for money and becomes pregnant. İlhan and Mustafa decide to spend the pregnancy process in the village house of Mustafa's family. İlhan is distant to himself and everyone else. Meanwhile, a deaf and dumb, five-year-old Zel, who lives in the village, loses her grandmother, his only being. The little girl, who does not communicate with anyone, suddenly becomes attached to her when she smells the daffodils collected by her grandmother in Ilhan. What Zel can tell without words will open Ilhan's heart.