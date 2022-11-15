Not Available

Eddy Myers, a criminal who absconded from justice in Britain and lives in luxury in Spain under an assumed name, until he is recognized by a young and overly zealous British police officer on holiday. After his extradition to England, Myers offers information about his cronies in return for a reduced sentence, but insists he will only talk to the young officer who was responsible for his arrest in Spain. Thus a cat-and-mouse game between the charismatic and manipulative criminal and his interrogator begins.