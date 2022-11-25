Framed for the Holidays

Not Available

When Janet Graham tries to reconnect with her crazy family during their annual spring-time Christmas celebration, she winds up being framed for her fathers' murder. When her family decides to wait until after the holiday festivities to call the police, Janet determines to uncover the real killer before the end of the day. She seeks out clues while attending to the caroling, mashed potato snowman building, strange white elephant gift exchange, and the oddest nativity ever put on include some of their traditions. When the police show up early, she must use the home movie footage to prove her innocence and solve the mystery.