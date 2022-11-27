Framed: The Adventures of Zion Man

Not Available

An evil Nazi, a boy's vivid imagination and his comic book drawings take you on a journey into a world where his fantasy becomes reality at the most inappropriate and dangerous time. Being 12, a talented comic book artist, having a mind of his own, his first crush, the fearlessness that comes with youth and being Jewish in Nazi Germany was Walter's life. Inspired by actual events a combination of live action and animation(based on Jaeden Lieberher's drawings) makes for a thrilling and entertaining tale.