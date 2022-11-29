Not Available

Frames of Fear III

    The "Frames of Fear" series continues with five new tales of blood-soaked video violence that are sure to give you analog nightmares! A crazed alcoholic doctor and his hapless assistant reanimate the corpse of a notorious serial killer in "Back Again". While searching for his missing friend, a man discovers a book with a dark secret in "Demon Eyes". Next, Tabbi becomes "The Weredog Shewolf" after a mad scientist performs a bizarre experiment on her. Then, a married couple have a "Happy Anniversary" and celebrate with the gift of murder. Finally, an artist discovers a new medium for her gruesome paintings in "Slashed Portrait".

    Cast

