Not Available

Frames of Reference

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Educational Services Incorporated

An educational physics film utilizing a fascinating set consisting of a rotating table and furniture occupying surprisingly unpredictable spots within the viewing area, Leacock’s Frames of Reference (1960), features fine cinematography by Abraham Morochnik, and funny narration by University of Toronto professors Donald Ivey and Patterson Hume, in a wonderful example of the fun a creative team of filmmakers can have with a subject other, less imaginative types might find pedestrian.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images