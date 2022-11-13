Not Available

In the middle of her wedding reception, the doubtful bride Unn Tove finds a new born baby girl abandoned in the hotel restroom. She turns her over to Child Services. 16 years later, a young and energetic girl shows up at her door step. It’s Rosemari, the baby from the wedding. Together they start investigating the cicumstances leading to Rosemari’s’s birth. They unravel a story about a young couple’s unrestrained love, an exentric ex-boxer with a taste for erotics, and a mother covering up her life’s biggest secret. “Framing Mom” is a touching and funny story about how sex, lies and biology created a beautiful flower, Rosemari.