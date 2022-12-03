Från morgon till kväll

Not Available

Based in Stockholm Abelli Elander has been working as an artist since the 1970's. Her early works focus on contemporary gender issues, through a surreal visual language inspired by comics and pop culture in general. Apart from this little offbeat gem (directed by the Charlie Nykvist, son of the famous cinematographer) she has also brought her style to several movies as a costume and set designer. Among these are several films directed by Marie-Louise Ekman (most notably Mamma, pappa, barn and Barnförbjudet) and Håkan Alexandersson and Carl-Johan de Geer (Tvätten, Res aldrig på enkel biljett, Resa till havet).