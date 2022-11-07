Frances: Bedtime for Frances

Not Available

For the first time on DVD, the timeless classic, Frances, comes to life in CGI animation in a co-production by The Jim Henson Company and HIT Entertainment. This special collection also features the full-length classic storybook, Bedtime for Frances, in addition to a collection of Frances episodes that the whole family will enjoy. Join Frances, the beloved, fun-loving preschooler as she invents new songs, enjoys imaginative adventures and plays with her sister, Gloria and best friend Albert. Her playful spirit will leave you smiling and wanting more!