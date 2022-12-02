Frances Dilorinzo: The Problem Solver

Not Available

With millions of views on YouTube, comedian Frances Dilorinzo became a Youtube sensation with her hit “Homemade Implants” proving women ARE funny! Frances takes the stage full of energy and ready for fun. Frances does one thing you don’t see many female comics do…physical humor, and she delivers it with every silly bone in her body. Her material stems from her life, but she draws both men and women into her world with such a connection, it feels like she is personalizing every joke. In addition to touring nationally, Frances Dilorinzo’s credits include appearances on Nick Mom Night Out – Nickelodeon, Last Comic Standing - NBC, Comics Unleashed -ABC, Secret Life of a Soccer Mom -TLC, Real Housewives of Orange County – Bravo, as well as, performing for our troops around the world.