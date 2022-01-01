1991

Francesco

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1991

Studio

Karol Film

The life of St. Francis of Assisi (1181-1226) as related by followers who gather after his death to tell stories so that Leone can record them: a privileged and virile youth, a prisoner of war, an heir who turns away from his father and gives all to the poor, a beggar for others, and an inspiration to friends who accept the Gospels' life of poverty. He seeks the Pope's blessing, and he endures persecution at the hands of the family of Chiara Offreduccio (1194-1253), who becomes St. Clare. Many join the order he has established and then rebel at his expectations. In near despair - and ill - he writes a Rule to take to the Pope; then, the Lord sends him a message. He dies smiling.

Cast

Helena Bonham CarterChiara
Andréa FerréolFrancesco's Mother
Nikolaus DutschCardinal Colonna
Peter BerlingBishop Guido
Hanns ZischlerPope Innocent III
Mario AdorfCardinal Ugolino

View Full Cast >

Images