Not Available

The name is Francis Berrard Griffin. I'm 91. I was born on the 24th of July 1921. And my secret of long life is to relax, all the time. So I don't get excited about things. If I want to say, do a job on a car, I do the job first, mess of it, then I get the manual out and see where its gone wrong. To put it broadly I'm a codger. Codgers a good word for it.