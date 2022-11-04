Not Available

It was the age of knights and kings, when honor belonged to the heroes and glory was found in the battle field. There lived a brave young man named Francis, who wish was to become a mighty warrior and conquer a magnificent castle. One day Francis felt a calling to greater glory. God had vested upon him a very special mission that would require a supreme act of courage. For the love of God, his King, Francis gave up all that he had and joyfully embarked upon the most exciting and unexpected adventure. FRANCIS: THE KNIGHT OF ASSISI is the remarkable story of the founder of the Order of Minor Friars and inspiration of three Franciscan orders.