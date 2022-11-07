Not Available

Young Francis Xavier had everything going for him. A champion at sports and studies, he was ready to win the whole world for himself. Then one day his best friend, Ignatius of Loyola, showed him that true champions are of far more heroic breed – those who risk all to win the world for God. Francis became a Jesuit missionary and set off to the farthest reaches of the world. He saved pearl divers, stood off pirates, and quested with a mysterious samurai warrior in search for a hidden treasure. FRANCIS XAVIER AND THE SAMURAI’S LOST TREASURE captures the true spirit of a daring man who braved the pearl coasts and jungles of India, and the forbidding castles of Japan, in amazing adventures of courage and faith.