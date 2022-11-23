Franck Carducci Tearing The Tour Apart

Not Available

Following the release of the highly expected album "Torn Apart", featuring special guest Steve Hackett (Genesis), Franck Carducci set up a new tour entitled "Tearing the Tour Apart" in order to promote this new opus. This tour took them throughout France, England, The Netherlands, Belgium, German, Italy, Estonia and even to Guyana. A sound and video recording was made on November 20 and 21 2015 at Climax-Club-Legend featuring that night Jimmy Pallagrosi (Karnataka) as special guest. With his band, Franck puts on a trip through time and eras Dive down into it, let yourself go, you're off for a journey in an enchanting and eerie musical universe. A place where dreams are kings and emotions are queens!