Franck Dubosc et Stéphane Rousseau - Permission accordée

Franck Dubosc and Stéphane Rousseau, after triumphing in Montreal and Nantes, throw the ropes at the Zenith in Paris for an exceptional show extended many unpublished sketches and their best TV drama. Accompanied many artists including Florence Foresti, Patrick Timsit, Anthony Kavanagh, Elie Semoun, Jonathan Lambert and Elisabeth Buffet they lead us to a hilarious show which links two hours, unpublished sketches, parodies and dances ...