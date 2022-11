Not Available

Gianni Reinetti is a quiet 81-year-old man, living in Turin. After a joyful life, his dream finally comes true on 6th August 2016: after spending 52 years together, Gianni finally marries Franco Perrello. They are the first gay couple to be officially married at the Turin City Hall. Franco and Gianni become a family also in the eyes of the Italian state and a symbol of hope for the younger generations.