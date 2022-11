Not Available

Frank "The King of Forro" Aguiar performs live at Sao Paulo's Olympia in this concert video. One of Brazil's most popular singers, Aguiar hit gold with his 1997 debut album "Um Show de Forro, Volume 1." This concert features the dynamic entertainer and his special guests Jorge Aragao, Dominguinhos, Roberta Miranda, Fagner + Edson & Hudson performing songs such as "It Arrests," "Heart," "Hymn of the Blond Ones" and "Northeast Strawberry."