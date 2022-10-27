Not Available

Frank and the Wondercat is a creative personal documentary that follows Frank Furko, an 80-year old eccentric living in the Pittsburgh suburb of Plum, and explores the themes of memory, loss, friendship and mortality. Taking stock of his life, Frank tries to reconcile with the forty years working on the family farm with his domineering father, the end of his 20 year marriage and his role as a celebrity derived from an unusual but deeply felt friendship with Pudgie Wudgie, his twenty pound performing house-cat. Supported by Frank's twenty years of VHS video archives, mesmerizing footage that is strange, oddly beautiful, and often hilarious - this is an intimate and thoughtful portrait of an older man struggling to reconcile with his past.