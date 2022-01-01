Not Available

Frank Caliendo's Standup Special, "All Over the Place", was recorded live in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 15th, 2007. The special was entitled "Frank Caliendo - All over the Place". TBS originally aired the special only a day later on November, 16th 2007, as a precursor to Frank's new TV show "Frank TV". Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Jimmy Johnson (all from the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame show) made special guest appearances in bits that started and ran throughout the show. This DVD is the full, unedited show, with more than 20 minutes of unaired standup, outtakes, and multiple other extra special features.