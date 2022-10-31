Frank Duck Brings 'em Back Alive

Not Available

Wild man of the jungle Goofy is swinging through the treetops when he notices great white hunter Donald Duck pulling into port on his safari boat. He is looking for a wild man of the jungle and Goofy offers himself to Donald...if Donald can catch him which leads the duo on a wild chase through the jungle. Eventually they are pursued in their chase by a lion having switched clothes so that Donald is the wild man and Goofy is the hunter. Goofy escapes in Donald's boat leaving Donald swinging through the trees to escape the lion.